Manisha Koirala Image Credit: Supplied

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala — originally from Nepal — came under fire for her tweet supporting the new, revised map of her country, which included regions such as Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani as part of its territory.

India has strongly objected to the new map, claiming it is “artificial enlargement” and is “not accepted by India”.

When Nepal’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Gyawali posted a tweet, the actress retweeted his post and added: “Thank you for keeping the dignity of our small nation... we all are looking forward for a peaceful and respectful dialogue between all three great nations now.”

Her show of support irked several Indians who believe that she gained fame and wealth through work from India and is now showing a bias towards her native country.

“You are supporting the illegal map of Nepal to support India instead of you on such an issue which makes your identity from India. The Indian film industry gave you a lot of fame and money and that how you repay us,” read one tweet.

The hashtag #BoycottManisha is also gaining traction. While she’s being trolled by Indians, there’s a section of social media users who believe that the actress is entitled to her opinion and that spewing hate against her is not helping.

“So if Priyanka Chopra is in Hollywood means she can’t speak for India and her motherland … Manisha comes from one of the top class. Her talent made her employed in India not India’s sympathies … Jay Nepal,” tweeted another user.