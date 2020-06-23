The actor has de-activated the comments section on her Instagram to cull out hate

Ananya Panday Image Credit: Supplied

It has not been a good week for Bollywood star kids such as Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and Sonam Kapoor who have been called out for their privilege and easy pass to fame following Bollywood outsider Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14.

The elite insiders, born into families of actors, have now hit back by de-activating their comments section on Instagram to filter out the hate and flak coming their way.

Suhana Khan Image Credit: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana has also opted to restrict her comments section on her social media pages.

Earlier in the week, Karan Johar unfollowed everyone except a clutch of actors such as Amitabh Bachchan and Indian political leader Narendra Modi as a mark of virtual protest for all the hate and vitriol coming his way.

A few days ago, Sonam Kapoor — who has been blasted for her comments about not knowing Sushant Singh Rajput in the TV show ‘Koffee With Karan’ and has received death threats — took a call to de-activate her comments section. She also lashed out about how karma resulted in her being born into Anil Kapoor’s family. Her comments to her haters have given birth to more venom.

Sonam Kapoor Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

“Hey guys I usually don’t shy away from hate and negativity because I feel sorry for the people who have so much hate in their hearts as it harms them more than me. But it’s triggering my friends and family. I understand that they are paid bots and people who are pushing a conservative right wing agenda. But right now is the time to speak about the lives lost at the borders and the lives affected by the lockdown. I’m turning off my comments,” said Kapoor.

Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: PTI