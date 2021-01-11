Esha Deol Takhtani is the latest Bollywood celebrity who has found her social media account hacked in a spate of recent incidences targeting stars.
It wasn’t long before her account was restored, with Deol thanking the team at Instagram for their quick action. “Hi friends, just wanted to update you all that my Instagram Account has been restored… Please be vigilant about anyone hacking your account specifically don’t click on any links without verification ever! Apologies for the inconvenience caused,” she posted.
Deol Takhtani is the latest celebrity target in a growing list of famous names whose accounts have been targeted by a team of cyber criminals. Last week, actor Riteish Deshmukh revealed his Instagram account was also compromised after he clicked on a link.
The hacker had sent Deshmukh a link that read: “A copyright violation has been detected in a post on your account. If you think copyright infringement is wrong, you should provide feedback. Otherwise your account will be closed within 24 hours. You can give feedback from the link below. Thank you for your understanding.”
The link compromised his account instantly. Other Bollywood celebrities who have fallen prey include filmmaker Farah Khan, actor Vikrant Massey, Urmila Matondkar, singers Asha Bhosle and Ankit Tiwari, among others.