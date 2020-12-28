Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has warned people to be vigilant about their social media after her Twitter and Instagram were hacked.
“My Twitter account has been hacked as of last evening. Please do not click or reply if you get any message from it as it may be used to hack into your account too,” Khan wrote in an Instagram post.
Currently, the web page under her username @TheFarahKhan shows the message: “This account doesn’t exist”.
However, the ‘Happy New Year’ director said that she has managed to get back access to her Instagram account with the help of her husband Shirish Kunder.
“My instagram was also hacked n many dm s could hav gone from it.. pls be vigilant. Iv managed to restore instagram thanks to computer engineer @shirishkunder .. hoping to get Twitter reinstated too,” Khan added.
Recently, Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar’s Instagram account was hacked and later restored.