Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey is the latest star to find his social media accounts hacked in the lead up to the New Year.
The ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’ star took to his Instagram stories to post a message confirming the same, saying: “My Facebook and Instagram accounts have been hacked. Please ignore any DM’s or comments coming in. We’re working on it.”
Massey’s post came a short while after Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder also revealed that her social media accounts had been hacked.
“My Twitter account has been hacked as of last evening. Please do not click or reply if you get any message from it as it may be used to hack into your account too,” Khan wrote in an Instagram post on December 28.
Khan Kunder alerted her fans “not to click or reply to any of the messages from her account as it may be used to hack into their account too.”
She was able to regain access a short while later with the help of her husband, filmmaker Shirish Kunder.
Bollywood celebrities have been targeted recently in a spate of social media hacks, which also saw actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar affected, along with that of Sussanne Khan.