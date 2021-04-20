Bollywood actor is all set to make his OTT plunge with an action-filled cop series

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will make his web series debut in the cop-driven tale ‘Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness’ on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

His debut series is a remake of the award-winning British show ‘Luther’, starring Idris Elba.

In a statement, Devgn expressed his excitement at broadening his career.

Actors including Abhishek Bachchan, R Madhavan, Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have already conquered the digital space in the last few months with a string of engaging series and films.

“‘Rudra — The Edge of Darkness’ is a compelling and highly intriguing story and I can’t wait to begin this new journey! Playing a cop on screen is not new to me, but this time the character is more intense, complex and dark. What drew me most to his persona, is that he is possibly the greyest character you may come across in recent times,” Devgn said in a statement. The actor, who is awaiting the release of his star-led cop film ‘Sooryanvanshi’, also shared a teaser of ‘Rudra’ to give his fans a sneak peek into what can be expected from his web debut.

Its makers are equally excited about roping in Devgn, one of Bollywood most bankable stars with immense box-office clout.

“We are very excited to have Ajay Devgn play the lead. He truly has the fiery intensity and persona required to play this iconic character. With Disney+ Hotstar VIP we have built a strong foundation and are looking forward to creating this global series. We work very closely with BBC Studios to bring the best stories to Indian audiences and Rudra is a brilliant re-imagination of an iconic global format,” said Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment.

Sunil Rayan, President and Head, Disney+ Hotstar, said the series will push boundaries with its content.