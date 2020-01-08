Alaya, actress Pooja Bedi's daughter, makes her debut in the film.

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) The new poster of the rom-com "Jawaani Jaaneman" depicts a quirky relationship that actors Saif Ali Khan and his co-star Alaya F. promise to share in the film.

Alaya, plays Saif's on-screen daughter Image Credit: Instagram/alaya.f

Alaya, who is actress Pooja Bedi's daughter, makes her debut in the film. In the new poster Saif is seen wearing a red-and-white striped robe while Alaya, who plays Saif's on-screen daughter, sits on the floor pointing at a fan.

Jawaani Jaaneman poster Image Credit: Instagram/alaya.f

Sharing the poster, Alaya took to Instagram and wrote: "A little quirk, a little sass, and too much funk."

"Jawaani Jaaneman" is directed by Nitin Kakkar and also features Tabu in pivotal role. The film will hit the big screen on January 31.