Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who recently played in the 2023 NBA all-star celebrity game for Dwayne Wade’s team, interacted with Hollywood stars Ben Affleck, Vin Diesel and Micheal B Jordan of ‘Black Panther’ fame. His interactions with the actors revolved around films.

The ‘Dil Dhadakane Do’ star also spoke to Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai.

Giving an insight into Singh’s interaction, a source said: “Ranveer’s conversation with the actors present at the game were about films. With Ben Affleck it was about the trailer of his upcoming film ‘Air’ and VFX in general, with Vin Diesel he spoke about mounting action franchise films.”

“Micheal B Jordan and Ranveer discussed their larger-than-life action hero characters,” the source said. Jordan also followed Singh on Instagram and commented ‘Smooooth!!’ on his NBA picture.

The source also said: “Singh and Malala discussed Malala’s love for Hindi cinema; she mentioned how she admires the chemistry between Singh and his wife Deepika Padukone. Dwayne Wade appreciated Singh’s positive personality. Lastly, LeBron James thanked the latter for supporting him every year.”