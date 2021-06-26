Anand Tiwari and Angira Dhar Image Credit: Instagram.com/angira/

Nearly two months after they secretly tied the knot, the world has finally woken up to the news that Bollywood actress Angira Dhar and filmmaker Anand Tiwari had a hush hush wedding on April 30.

The news was confirmed by the celebrities in question who broke the news to their respective followers on social media, drawing congratulations and best wishes from the likes of Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and others.

For those of you still scratching their heads, Dhar, best known for her sassy role in YRF’s YouTube series ‘Bang Baaja Baraat’, married the director of the Netflix film ‘Love Per Square Feet’ that featured her as the lead star, along with Kaushal. According to reports, the couple had been secretly dating for two years before getting hitched.

Tiwari shared a picture from the wedding ceremony, while captioning the post: “On 30-04-21 Angira and I sealed our friendship into a marriage, with our family, closest friends and God as our witness. With life slowly unlocking around us, we wanted to unlock this happiness with you.”

The image shows Dhar dressed in a bridal red silk sari, while adorned with gold jewellery, next to Tiwari, who looks dapper in an ivory sherwani.

Dhar also took to her Instagram handle and shared two photos from theceremony. The first photo was the same that Tiwari had shared, and the second shows the bride and groom holding hands and smiling as they are being welcomed with a traditional ceremony.

Congratulatory wishes poured in for the newlywed couple on the post from the likes of Panday, Aahana Kumra, Khurrana and others.

While Tiwari’s last directorial was Amazon Prime’s ‘Bandish Bandits’, Dhar was last seen in ‘Commando 3’, while ‘Mayday’ is in the pipeline.