Wajid Khan Image Credit: Twitter.com/wajidkhan7

Donating your kidney in an attempt to save someone’s life isn’t an easy decision to make, but singer-composer Sajid Khan’s wife Lubna took that generous leap for her brother-in-law Wajid Ali.

The noble gesture was revealed when her family spoke about it on an episode of the music reality show ‘Indian Pro Music League’, dedicated to late Bollywood film composer Wajid who died in June 2020 due to cardiac arrest.

According to a report in IANS, it was Sajid-Wajid’s mother Razina who revealed how her daughter-in-law donated her kidney without letting anyone know about it.

Brothers Sajid and Wajid Khan with singer Sonu Nigam Image Credit: GN Archives

“We had asked all our relatives. However, no one came forward. During that time, Lubna secretly got all her tests done and gave him her kidney. In today’s time, even parents don’t give kidneys to their kids, but she gave it without thinking twice,” said Wajid’s mother in a video.

In the same episode, Lubna — who chose to extend help to Wajid — recalled that she made that life-altering decision because her brother-in-law was dear to her and his survival meant a lot for their family.

“When I heard that someone else can also donate him a kidney, I didn’t ask anyone. I just got all the tests done. Before the last test, I told Wajid everything and told him that if we’re a match, we’ll go for a transplant. He was very upset, but I told him, ‘you’re very important to me’, and that left him speechless. The person who has always stood by everyone, if his family doesn’t stand by him in his time of need, then it is very shameful. Thankfully, we were a match. Sajid, my mother, and my children were very supportive,” said Lubna. But despite her kidney donation, Ali didn’t survive for long. Last year, Wajid’s sibling broke the tragic news to their fans.

“Our dearest Wajid passed away at the age of 47 due to a cardiac arrest on 1st of June at 00:30 am in Surana Sethia hospital. He had a successful kidney transplant last year and he was undergoing treatment for a throat infection,” wrote Sajid. At the time of his death, it was speculated that Wajid had contracted COVID-19 and couldn’t survive the transplant due to his immunity being compromised. But the family did not clarify or comment on the speculation. Soon after Wajid’s death, his mother was hospitalised due to COVID-19.

Sajid-Wajid, the sibling composer duo were prominent artists in the Bollywood music scene. This pair first composed the music for Salman Khan’s ‘Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya’ in 1998 and followed it up with hit songs featuring Khan mostly.