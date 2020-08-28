A 34-year-old person, accused in connection of demanding extortion from director-actor Mahesh Manjrekar, has been sent by the local court to police custody till September 2, said Mumbai Police here on Thursday.
The accused is a resident of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.
Earlier, the person claimed he was to be a member of the underworld boss Abu Salem's gang and made an extortion call to Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.
The accused was trying to extort Rs350 million through the threat call.
Manjrekar, the national award-winning filmmaker is known for directing critically acclaimed movies including 'Viruddh', 'Vaastav: The Reality', 'Astitva', and more.