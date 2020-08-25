1 of 11
Caught on camera is quite possibly the sweetest father-daughter moment ever - Pakistani singer-songwriter Ali Zafar spent time brushing his daughter’s hair. Fortunately, Ali’s wife, Ayesha Fazli, was on hand to take the customary photo.
Image Credit: Insta/ayeshafazli
Friends actress Noor Khan and YouTuber Shahveer Jafry took a ride in the ‘Batmobile’. (The car is named after Batman’s original ride.) It begs the question: Did the duo solve any crimes? Yeah, we’re wondering that too.
Image Credit: Insta/allpakdramapageofficial
Popular Pakistani actresses, twins Aiman and Minal Khan, went on a vacation together to celebrate the end of the lockdown. Here they are on holiday with their family in the stunning Swat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Image Credit: Insta/aimankhan
Actress Ushan Shah is a fitness buff and offered up some major workout motivation by sharing her routine on her social media handles.
Image Credit: Insta/ushnashah
Sweet indulgences – it’s always a fun time when ‘Do Bol’ actress Hira Mani and her kids have some Oreos with them.
Image Credit: #oreopakistan
‘De Ijazat’ actress Zarnish Khan wasn’t expecting the lovely surprise her husband sprung on her on her birthday. She captioned an image of the big reveal: “When your husband sends you away from home saying he has work and you're assuming it's something shady but it turns out to be a surprise!! Lol. Thanks my love for such a wonderful surprise. ♥️🥰😘''.
Image Credit: xarnishkhan
Recently, actor Sanam Jung’s sister, Sonia Jung, tied the knot in a beautiful intimate ceremony. She shared many cute videos and pictures from the big white wedding on social media.
Image Credit: Insta/jung_sanam
Pakistani actress and legendary star Reema Khan was grounded in Pakistan because of the global pandemic. As soon as the flights opened up, Khan and her son flew back to US – with some precautions, of course. Here she is – masking it up.
Image Credit: Insta/iamreemakhan
Nothing beats a picnic on a summer day. Here’s Ayeza Khan on one with her family at what looks like farmhouse. The kids meet horses and learn how to feed them.
Image Credit:
Yeh Dil AapKa Huwa actress Sana Fakhar always takes out time to spend time with her children. Here’s her brood having a swim.
Image Credit: sana_fakhar
Actor Sadaf Sabzwari’s post for her husband Shahroz Sabzwari is everything. She uploaded a photo of a cake alongside the caption: “Souls recognise each other by vibes, not by appearances... Happy birthday my darling soul mate. Love you ♥️''. Pakistani actor Shahroz Sabzwari and model Sadaf Kanwal tied the knot recently amid, rumours circulating that Shahroz and Kanwal were seeing each other and was the reason for Shahroz Sabzwari divorce with his ex wife.
Image Credit: Insta/sadafkanwal