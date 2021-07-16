Actress writes in foreword to book that there is joy in messing up

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her son Taimur Ali Khan. Image Credit: IANS

Kareena Kapoor Khan has written a moving foreword for her book ‘Pregnancy Bible’ where she opens up about the struggles of motherhood and about building a strong relationship with husband Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena’s book comes soon after she gave birth to her second son, Jeh, in February. She also has son Taimur, who was born in 2016.

“Saif told me I could do it all. He and I have worked hard to build a strong foundation for our relationship, and I truly believe my kids will always have that to stand on. And, hopefully, Jeh will be as confident as Taimur, because of his parents,” Kareena wrote in the foreword, according to Indian Express.

The ‘Jab We Met’ actress admitted that she was flying blind as a new mum and didn’t know how to deal with the messes that babies made.

“As I held my little baby, smelling his infant smells, aware of how fragile and precious he was, I told myself I’d do it on my own, on my terms. I set my own rules for Taimur, and those will apply for Jeh too,” she wrote. “I wasn’t the most perfect mom the first time around. There is joy in messing up. I didn’t know how to clean Taimur’s poop or put on his diaper properly in the beginning... But here is some advice mother to mother: it’s about you and your comfort; do what is easy, do what works.”

Kareena earlier said her book was written along with experts.

“I’m proud to share that my Pregnancy Bible is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India’s official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices like @rujuta.diwekar, Dr. Sonali Gupta, and Dr. Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS,” she wrote in an Instagram post.