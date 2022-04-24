Bollywood director Karan Johar has announced the release date for his upcoming movie starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.
‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ will release on February 10, he wrote on a long, poetic post along with a selfie with the lead stars.
Apart from Bhatt and Singh, the movie will also star veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.
Earlier, actress Churni Ganguly took to Instagram to post pictures of her and the cast from the set of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.
“Simply elated to share the floor with legends like Dharmendra ji, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, and of course, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, both exquisite actors and absolute sweethearts,” she wrote.
Bhatt kicked off filming to the movie soon after her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor on April 14. Johar was also one of the guests at the intimate event in Mumbai.