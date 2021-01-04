The crew of actress Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie will have a new award-winning member.
The ‘Rangoon’ actress tweeted that Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata will work on the action movie ‘Dhaakad’.
“For #Dhaakad we have legendary french director of photography Tetsuo Nagata, his academy award winning work like ‘La Vie en Rose’ has been an inspiration for [the] whole world. Along with highly acclaimed international action crew @RazyGhai hoping to make world class spy thriller,” Ranaut tweeted.
Nagata, who is based out of France, is best know for his work on films such as the Adrien Brody sci-fi horror ‘Splice’ and the Marion Cotillard-led ‘La Vie en Rose’, for which he won the Cesar Award for Best Cinematography.
The teaser of ‘Dhaakad’ was released in 2019 and saw Ranaut in a fierce, gun-toting avatar amid a burning and dystopic scene.
“‘Dhaakad’ is an action film and it is (a) big film. For us, it’s like venturing into a genre that is absolutely missing in Hindi films. It is something of a thriller — intriguing and more of like a spy thriller. In the film, my name is Agni. I play a spy,” Ranaut said in an interview with IANS at the time. There was even talk of the movie being shot in the Middle East, but no details have been revealed so far.
Actor Arjun Rampal recently joined the cast of the movie, which will be directed by Razneesh Ghai.