After ‘Housefull 2’, ‘Race 2’ and ‘Dishoom’, John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen sharing screen space again in the upcoming film ‘Attack’.
Talking about working with Abraham once again, Fernandez said: “It’s always a pleasure to work with John, I am really looking forward to the audience’s reaction to the film. It’s an interesting storyline and extremely strong narrative and working again with John was extremely comfortable and fun.”
The film is about India’s first super soldier played by Abraham and is helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand.
Abraham told IANS: “In the art of modern warfare today, the rules of engagement have changed. We want to make sure there is as much less collateral damage in the world as possible which is why we wanted to do an action film with a difference because we have done many action films ... Action can be different, we can be different... When I say we, I mean the Entertainment production house.”
The film revolves around Abraham’s character, an army veteran, who while battling his inner demons volunteers to become part of a governmental experiment to become a cybertronic humanoid super-soldier developed to combat terrorism.
‘Attack’ also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah.
The movie is slated to hit cinemas in India on April 1.