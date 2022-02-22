The International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA), Bollywood’s premiere event, has received a record-breaking number of entries this year.
A statement said that the 22nd Edition of IIFA has received more than 150 film nominations. The news comes days after it was announced that the award ceremony set to take place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, was postponed to May 20 and 21. The IIFA Weekend and the Awards were earlier scheduled for March 18 and 19.
Additionally, industry insiders will be able to start online voting for the popular event on February 23.
The much-awaited awards ceremony is know for its grand celebration of Bollywood movies and stars, and after a two-year gap due to the pandemic, this year’s show will be hosted by Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.
NEXA from Maruti Suzuki India Limited is the Title Sponsor of the Iifa Awards for a sixth consecutive edition.
The event will be held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, and it’s scheduled to take place at Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island.
“I have always enjoyed being a part of the IIFA Family and travelling to some great destinations but this year I am super happy that we are headed to one of my personal favourites, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. IIFA is always a memorable time and this year it will be an even bigger celebration as we celebrate the 75th year of India’s independence and UAE’s 50th Anniversary-Golden Jubilee celebration,” Khan said in a statement at the time.
Like past IIFA awards, this year’s event will also feature a starry list of Bollywood celebrities that will fly into the UAE to witness the spectacle that includes music, dance performances, fashion and awards being given out to the top stars.