Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra Image Credit: Supplied

Designer to some of the biggest names in the business, Manish Malhotra is now looking beyond his fashion empire to direct his first Bollywood film.

While Malhotra has yet to make an official statement, the designer posted several celebratory messages from his famous Bollywood clients, including actors Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bhumi Pednekar, all of who congratulated him in taking this next step.

Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Image Credit: Wireimages

Sharing a photo of the designer with her late mother, actress Sridevi, Kapoor wrote: “Congratulations @manishmalhotra05 on this new journey can’t wait for the world to see all the knowledge and love you have for films and see the magic that you create with it. It’s going to be so special.”

Chopra added: “Congratssss Manish! Wish you all the best in this new journey - up and up from here! @manishmalhotra05 [sic].”

Manish Malhotra, Kunal Kohli and Karan Johar Image Credit: Instagram.com/kunalkohli

While no production banner has been announced, the designer also posted a news article on his Instagram story that states his first film will be for close friend Karan Johar’s company, Dharma Productions.

Malhotra, who is celebrating 30 years as a designer to Bollywood stars, started his career in 1990 by designing costumes for Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla in the David Dhawan-directed film ‘Swarg’.

Manish Malhotra with late actress Sridevi and daughter Khushi Kapoor Image Credit: GN Archives

Malhotra’s meteoric rise is a textbook rags-to-riches tale. During those struggling early years in Bollywood, his path crossed with Sridevi in 1993 during the making of Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Gumrah’. The actress was at the top of her game, and for a budding designer, this was the opportunity that would serve well at gaining a firm foothold in the film industry.

Over the years, he has designed looks for names such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to the generation of Alia Bhatt and others.

Image Credit: Insta/manishmalhotra05