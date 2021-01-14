Actor talks to Humans of Bombay about how his mother has shaped him

Anupam Kher and mother Dulari. Image Credit: instagram.com/anupampkher/

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has given a candid account of his life before he was a star and how his mother made him who he is today.

“I have vivid memories of Mom dropping me to school. Before leaving, she’d say, ‘Your best day is today.’ And as a kid, I believed it. It helped me dream; it made me forget how poor we were,” he told popular social media account Humans of Bombay. “In many ways, Mom was responsible for shaping me as a person.”

The ‘Saaransh’ star also revealed how he came to Mumbai with just Rs37 in his quest to join films.

“Her values were all I had when I came to Mumbai to be an actor with 37 Rs. in hand. There were times when I’d sleep on the platform, but I’d never tell her,” the 65-year-old star said.

Kher frequently posts about his mum Dulari on social media using the hashtag #DulariRocks, and fans have come to look forward to posts where she sings, dances and spreads cheer. However, in July 2020, the actor broke the news that his mum tested positive for COVID-19.

“This is to inform you that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi (sister-in-law) and niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive and I have tested negative,” tweeted Kher at the time. She has since recovered and is doing well.