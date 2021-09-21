Raj Kundra spent two months in custody after being accused of creating adult content

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra (C), surrounded by media, leaves after being released on bail from the central jail for allegedly producing and broadcasting pornographic films online, in Mumbai on September 21, 2021. Image Credit: AFP

Indian businessman Raj Kundra walked out of Arthur Jail in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, after spending two months in police custody after being accused of production and distribution of pornographic content.

Hours before he walked out of jail, his wife and Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a quote by Chinese-American modernist architect Roger Lee on Instagram.

Image Credit: Insta/ theshilpashetty

Kundra was granted bail in the pornography case on September 19 and he walked out of a Mumbai jail, a day after a magistrate court here granted bail. He's yet to comment on his arrest or his release, but his wife updated her fans on bad phases being temporary in life.

"Rainbows exist to prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm," wrote Shetty.

Shetty posted again, later on Tuesday, about staying strong in adverse situations.

Kundra's associate and co-accused Ryan Thorpe, who was arrested along with him on July 19, was also granted bail by the court in the case pertaining to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Raj Kundra Porn Case

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband, spent over two months in jail before being granted release by a Mumbai court on Monday evening. After over two months in jail, businessman Raj Kundra was granted bail on a 50,000 rupees (around Dh2,500) bond.

Kundra, along with 11 other people, was arrested by police on July 19 on charges of allegedly making pornographic videos.

The Mumbai Police Department filed a 1,400-page chargesheet in court last Thursday, charging Raj Kundra and naming Shilpa Shetty as a witness. Kundra moved a bail plea before the metropolitan magistrate court on Saturday, days after the police filed a supplementary charge-sheet in the case.

In the plea, filed through advocate Prashant Patil, Kundra claimed there was not even an iota of evidence till date with the prosecution that would connect the app 'Hotshots', used in the alleged porn films racket, with an offence under law. He is being made a "scapegoat" for reasons best known to investigators.

However, Shilpa stated in the chargesheet that she was unaware of her husband's business operations since she was preoccupied with her own work. Shilpa also claimed she was unaware of the mobile apps "Hotshots" and "Bollyfame," both of which have been tied to the pornographic industry.