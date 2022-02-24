It seems Rosie O’Donnell’s apology to Priyanka Chopra Jonas hasn’t gone down too well. The US comedian had earlier taken to social media to say sorry to the Indian actress for assuming she was related to author Deepak Chopra.

The ‘Quantico’ star seemed to be miffed with O’Donnell sharing details about the ‘awkward’ private interaction on TikTok.

“I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly,” Priyanka wrote in a note on her Instagram story.

The global star also pointed out that she didn’t appreciate being referred to as singer Nick Jonas’ wife.

Rosie O’Donnell. Image Credit: AP

“We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not to be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife’ especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in will be amazing,” she added.

O’Donnell had earlier recounted the incident where she met Priyanka and Nick while at the restaurant Nobu.

“Seated next to us was Nick Jonas and his wife ‘someone’ Chopra, which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra’s daughter,” the comedian said.

“So when I said, ‘Hi, Nick Jonas. You were great in ‘Kingdom’ and ‘Hi, [Priyanka]. I know your dad.’ She goes, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?’ And I’m like, ‘Deepak,’” O’Donnell recalled. “She’s like, ‘No, and Chopra is a common name.’ ... I felt so embarrassed.”

In her post, Priyanka concluded by reiterating that she’s not related to spiritualist Deepak Chopra.

“As I’ve said before, not all Chopra’s are related to the great Deepak Chopra just as not all Smith’s are related to the legendary Will Smith,” she wrote.

Sneak peek of baby’s room?

Even as she deals will this awkward social media interaction, Priyanka is also using her Instagram to share some joy — and maybe even a sneak peek of her baby’s room.

The ‘Citadel’ star posted a ‘photo dump’ to her feed, sharing images of some food, hubby Nick and an image of what might be a nursery with cute stuffed toys perched on a table and a statue of Lord Krishna.

In January, Priyanka and Nick announced that they had become parents for the first time.