Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur is likely to work with acclaimed Bollywood director Gauri Shinde, who gave us films such as late Sridevi’s ‘English Vinglish’ and ‘Dear Zindagi’.
The ‘Jersey’ star posted an image of the two together on her social media triggering speculations that the two powerhouse talents will unite for a new film.
She captioned those feel-good images with the caption: ‘Oh hello, dream director’.
Thakur is currently promoting her upcoming release ‘Jersey’ with Shahid Kapoor, which is slated to release in cinemas on April 14. The actress took pictures in tow with the immensely talented director Shinde, whose last film was ‘Dear Zindagi’ with Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan.
‘Jersey’ is the faithful Hindi-language adaptation of superstar Nani’s National Award-winning 2019 Telugu film of the same name, and shines the spotlight on a fading cricketer and doting dad in his late 30s who has never caught a good break in life or sports. Thakur plays Vidya, a harried wife to an idealistic husband.
“Vidya is someone who’s truly practical. She’s got responsibilities and she’s got a kid and all she wants is some support from her husband … And any relationship needs that appreciation. But when your husband or your partner or your boyfriend doesn’t take any effort or doesn’t appreciate that you are contributing so much to this relationship, it gets on your nerves and that’s what Vidya is going through,” said Thakur a Zoom video call with Gulf News.
