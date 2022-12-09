1 of 6
Janhvi Kapoor shared glimpses of her getaway to the Maldives. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a series of pictures where she can be seen enjoying the sunny side of life.
Image Credit: insta/janhvikapoor
Posting a multitude of photos with Maldives' azure sea in the background, Kapoor also wore fun prints and colours. In this photo, she wore a multi-coloured floral monokini with a bucket hat of the same print.
Image Credit: insta/ janhvikapoor
The starlet is seemingly embodying the spirit of the beautiful island destination with her outfit choices. She was seen posing surrounded by nature in this orange swimsuit. She wrote, "The last 24 hours were fun".
Image Credit: insta/ janhvikapoor
Pastels and florals were her main choices. Here, Janhvi wore a pastel green dress for a night stroll by the sea.
Image Credit: insta/janhvikapoor
Even during the sunny vacation, fitness is on the star's schedule with Kapoor sharing a snap from a gym dressed in an 'athleisure' outfit.
Image Credit: insta/ janhvikapoor
Being in the Maldives is literally relaxing amid 'sun, sand and the seas' and Janhvi's photo dump is serving us some major travel inspiration.
Image Credit: insta/ janhvikapoor Verified