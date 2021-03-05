Gauahar Khan’s father Zafar Ahmed Khan has died, the actress has confirmed in an Instagram post on Friday.
“My Hero. No man like u, ever! My father has passed to the ever after as an angel. Alhamdulillah,” Gauahar wrote alongside a picture of her dad on Instagram.
The actress had been posting regular updates as her father was in hospital in Mumbai for an unspecified ailment.
Her tribute went on to read: “His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was. Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much. I am sooooo much of you Pappa. N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar.”
On Thursday, Gauahar posted a picture of herself holding her father’s hand at the hospital. “Oh Allah bless my father,” she wrote.
The actress also shared images from her wedding in December, where she’s seen with her father and other family members.
Gauahar’s husband Zaid Darbar earlier shared a picture with his father-in-law asking people for their prayers.
“Please keep my father in law in your Duaa’s. Allah give him the best of health. Ameen! He’s the coolest man I know . Alhamdulillah,” Darbar wrote.
Darbar and Gauahar got married in a traditional nikah in Mumbai on December 25 and later hosted a reception attended by celebrities.