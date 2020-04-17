Anushka Sharma uploaded the video on April 17, which went viral on social media Image Credit: Instagram/Screenshot @anushkasharma

Dubai: Bollywood celebrities are keeping busy during the coronavirus lockdown and sharing videos on social media to entertain fans. Actress Anushka Sharma’s latest video teasing her husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, went viral today. Tweeps found the video “hilarious”.

Sharma uploaded a clip where she is seen teasing Kohli to hit a “chauka”, Hindi for four runs on the cricket pitch. She calls his name to get his attention, while an unimpressed Kohli simply looks at her and shakes his head.

Since sporting events are cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bollywood celebrity was trying to give her husband the feel of being on field.

The video that was uploaded on Sharma’s official Instagram account @anushkasharma, has garnered more than six million views and 50,000 comments in just seven hours.

She uploaded it with the caption: “I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience…”

Online reactions…

Needless to say, Kohli’s fans conveyed their love through their comments. Fans “loved” the clip and found the couple’s exchange adorable and “hilarious”.

Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor and many others commented on the video.

Actor @kartikaaryan commented: “I am that fan.” His tweet had more than 23,000 likes.

Actor Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) humourously commented: Demand should have been for a 6 at least, minimum boss…”

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, whose next release is a biopic on legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, was to busy laughing and commented: “HAHHAHAAHHA… DED.”

Popular YouTuber Kausha Kapila demanded that this clip became a part of a series. She commented: “This is the best video on the internet.”

The clip was also widely shared on twitter.

Tweep @Rajput_Ramesh shared the clip with the caption: “This is the best video I have seen since #lockdown…”

Tweep @NainaSharma24 posted: “Virat’s expressions… so cute.”

And tweep @daddyhundred posted: “All smiles after this video…”

The celebrity couple…

Kohli and Sharma tied the knot in a small ceremony in Italy, in December 2017. Sharma is known for her role in films like “PK”, “Sultan” and “NH10”.