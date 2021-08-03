Shah Rukh Khan in Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar Image Credit: instagram.com/dabbooratnani/

Famed Indian photographer Dabboo Ratnani is known for taking evocative pictures of Bollywood’s biggest stars for his annual calendar. Newly released pictures from the 2021 edition has got people talking thanks to his picture of Shah Rukh Khan.

In the monochrome image, the Indian film icon can be seen shirtless with a piercing expression on his face as he looks into the camera.

“Once You Become Fearless, Life Becomes Limitless. Invincible and Charismatic Shah Rukh Khan For #dabbooratnanicalendar @iamsrk,” Ratnani wrote on his Instagram along with the image.

Ratnani last week unveiled actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s picture from his calendar. He has also released pictures of Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone, Vijay Deverakonda, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan and more. Ratnani’s calender cannot be purchased, but is distributed among his clients.

In an interview with Gulf News in 2016, Ratnani opened up his relationship to the stars and how he keeps it professional.

Dabboo Ratnani. Image Credit: ANI

“Yes, I know a lot of them but I don’t try to plug myself into everybody’s lives. I don’t want to be hanging around with them for the sake of it,” he said. “I’ve always been there for them. If they call me and say they need a picture, I do it for them. No questions asked. And I know they’ll be there for me.”

Khan, 55, is one of Bollywood’s most well-loved actors and has kept up his fitness levels as he takes on action hero roles such as in his upcoming ‘Pathan’, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.