Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Image Credit: AFP

Actor Salman Khan made an appearance on the second season of his brother Arbaaz Khan’s talk show ‘Pinch’ on July 21 and reacted to a social media post accusing him of having a family in Dubai.

‘Pinch’ features celebrities reacting to mean comments they receive on social media and lets them open up about the trolling they face.

In the latest episode, Arbaaz reads out a tweet that claims Salman has a wife and 17-year-old daughter in Dubai. Salman, 55, has gained notoriety over the years for being a perennial bachelor.

The ‘Radhe’ actor responded to the tweet with surprise, asking if it was indeed directed at him.

“This is for who?” he asked Arbaaz, who confirmed it was meant for the actor.

“These people are very well-informed,” Salman joked in Hindi, according to Hindustan Times. “This is all rubbish. I don’t know whom they’ve spoken about, and where they’ve posted. Does this person really think I’m going to dignify them with a response? Brother, I don’t have a wife. I live in India, at Galaxy Apartments, since the age of nine. I’m not going to respond to this person, all of India knows where I live.”

Earlier, Arbaaz talked about having Salman as the guest for the season two opener on ‘Pinch’.

“This time the season opener is going to be Salman, this is something we had pre-decided,” Arbaaz was quoted as saying by Mid-Day. “Last season we consciously didn’t have him on the show for the simple reason that being his brother and since I was hosting for the first time I wanted to do a kind of show where I wanted him to be convinced that it’s going to be something that he would be happy to be a part of... Fortunately season 1 was well received. He saw it and really liked it and now he was more willing to be a part of this show than to be here just because I happened to be hosting it.”