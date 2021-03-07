Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, spotted getting out of a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Mumbai on March 5, was called out by several social media users for getting the shot even though he’s below 60 years of age. Pictures and videos of the 50-year-old talent emerging after taking the shot have been doing the rounds since Friday.
On March 1, India began their COVID-19 vaccination drive for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specific co-morbid conditions. Before that, only healthcare workers and frontline workers were eligible to receive the jab.
“How did he get it when the elderly are still in the queue?” asked an indignant social media user. Another user mentioned in the comment section of the post, “Is he 60 plus?”.
While Khan is yet to acknowledge the backlash, the actor was also called out for wearing a bandana instead of a mask on his face too. Older actor including Hema Malini and Kamal Haasan also got their vaccine shot as they are above 60.
It isn’t the first time that Khan, who is a new dad after his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth, is courting controversy.
His web series ‘Tandav’ ran into trouble after it was accused of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. The web series platform Amazon Prime, its director Abbas Ali Zafar and the team have apologised for unintentionally hurting religious sentiments.