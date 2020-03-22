He sent a concerned message to Pakistan premier, in the midst of surging coronavirus cases

Rishi Kapoor and Imran Khan Image Credit: Supplied

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor took to social media to request Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to step up measures for Coronavirus, the pandemic that has claimed lives of more than 10,000 people around the world.

Rishi Kapoor Image Credit: Supplied

Taking to twitter, the actor wrote: "With all due respect, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should …take adequate precautions."

The actor added: "People of Pakistan are also dear to us. Once we were one. We are concerned too. This is a global crisis. No ego matter this. We love you guys. Humanity zindabad!"

Pakistan reported 4th death due to COVID-19 on Sunday as the country heads towards lockdown.