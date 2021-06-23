Image Credit: Insta/minissha_lamba

Bollywood actor Minissha Lamba recalls cheating ex in tell-all interview. The actress Minissha Lamba, who starred in ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, recently opened up about her prior romances — including when she was cheated on — her time facing the casting couch and much more.

Lamba told radio host Siddharth Kannan, “I think in any industry where there are men, a lot of men are going to try [to hit on you]. This industry is not any different. I definitely have faced things like the person not confirming for the film and saying, ‘Why don’t you meet for dinner? Let’s talk.’ And I am like, ‘No, why don’t we meet in the office? I don’t know about dinner but I am definitely free, we can set up a time and meet in the office tomorrow, if you want to discuss further.’ I have handled it like that. It has not happened much to me to my face. But whenever it has happened, I have handled it in a way where I have pretended not to understand what you are saying.”

She also recalled being cheated on when she was dating an actor, but blamed it on his flirtatiousness rather than his career. She said the incident put her off dating peers in the entertainment business.

“The reason why I would always shy away from wanting to date anyone from the industry, not just actors, was just this. Because there is so much temptation around all the time. I don’t want to say anything because there are a lot of people who are dating actors and it is not right to make a statement that will hurt somebody. But this was a decision that I took for myself and I would rather not. Because relationships, I feel, already are so difficult,” Lamba said.

Difficult relationships are something Lamba is only too familiar with. The actress divorced restaurateur Ryan Tham last year and has since found love. She did say, however, that she is keeping his identity a secret in order to protect his privacy.