Actor Kangana Ranaut is no stranger to controversy and she’s not about to start hiding from it now. Even as the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police begins to probe her ‘drug links’ another video of hers has gone viral. In the clip that she posted in March, she admits to once being addicted to narcotics.
In the short video she posted on Instagram, the ‘Queen’ actress speaks about her initial days in the movie industry - the pressures she faced and how she became addicted to illegal substances.
“I ran away from home. I became a film star in a couple of years. I was a drug addict. So much was happening in my life. I fell into the hands of wrong people and all of this happened while I was still a teenager. Imagine how dangerous I am,” she says in the clip. The message itself is a positive one – for she asks her fans to retain perspective and not do anything rash as she once did.
The admission came months before she took on Bollywood’s infamous drug peddlers, naming names and saying that if the NCB probing the drug link in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput would investigate Bollywood a number of high fliers would find themselves behind bars.
Before arriving in Mumbai on Thursday she said she was willing to take a drug test to prove her sobriety.