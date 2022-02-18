Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has shared his experience donating blood and said he has a rare blood type.
His visit to the hospital was on the occasion of World Random Act of Kindness Day.
“I was told that my blood group B-negative is a rare type. Hospitals often fall short of it,” the ‘Krrish’ actor posted on February 17 along with a picture of him doing the donation.
“Pledging to be an insignificant part of the very significant blood banks. Thank you @kokilabenhospital for allowing me to contribute,” he wrote, giving thanks to the doctors for their professionalism.
The 48-year-old actor added: “Do you know that donating blood is in fact good for the donors health?”
Roshan recently made headlines for a dinner date with actress-singer Saba Azad, who is rumoured to be his new beau.
Azad and Roshan were spotted holding hands as they made their way to his vehicle after their meal at a restaurant in January.
That was the first time that Roshan and Azad were pictured together, with a Bollywood Hungama report stating at the time that are indeed dating. A source had said: “Duggu [Roshan] prefers to keep his personal life under wraps. He has been silently seeing budding actress Saba Azad for a while now and is finally in the state of making public appearances with her. The two make for a great couple, however, are taking things slow by living in the moment.”
On the work front, Roshan is currently filming for the Hindi remake of Tamil movie ‘Vikram Vedha’, which also stars Saif Ali Khan.