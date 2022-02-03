According to news reports, veteran Bollywood actress and Indian Member of Parliament Jaya Bachchan is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19.
A report by entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama confirmed the news, saying that Jaya has finally been struck down by the virus after testing negative in 2020 when her entire family, including husband-actor Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and grandchild Aaradhya Bachchan, had landed in the hospital when they got COVID-19.
While no confirmation has been given from the Bachchan camp as yet, Jaya, who had been in the midst of shooting Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, would be the second person from the film’s cast to test positive in recent days.
Earlier this week, veteran actress Shabana Azmi also tested positive for the virus. In light of this, a source told the portal that Johar has scrapped the shoot of his rom-com starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt until this comes to pass.
Despite cases dropping in Maharashtra, with the government announcing an ease in restrictions, the cases in Bollywood continue to snowball. Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar remains in a Mumbai hospital for nearly a month after she tested positive and developed pneumonia. She had to be placed on a ventilator for a while but appears to be recovering.
Last month, celebrities such as John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others had tested positive as well.