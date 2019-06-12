Actress, who will star in Karan Johar film ‘Takht’, says she was obsessed with the film

Actress Bhumi Pednekar says working on the Karan Johar-directed film ‘Takht’ is nothing short of a dream.

“I think Karan’s films are larger than life and aspirational yet at the same time, where the emotions are concerned, they are very real. You feel Karan’s films and the emotions linger on. I’m honoured and privileged that I have the opportunity to be directed by him and I will give it my all for him,” Pednekar said in a statement.

Pednekar will also star in Johar’s upcoming production, the recently announced horror film titled ‘Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship’, which will also feature Vicky Kaushal.

The actress recalls watching one Johar’s debut movie when she was young.

“I loved and enjoyed ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. The film released when I was in school. I was literally 10 and it had such a big impact on me growing up because it honestly defined pop culture at that time. So, I went through that entire phase where I would dress up like Kajol with head bands, sweat bands and some days I would dress up as Rani [Mukerji] ma’am too, like in short skirts and try to act like her,” she said.

Pednekar says she even had a necklace that said ‘cool’, like what Shah Rukh Khan wore in the 1998 film.

“I remember dancing to ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ at every birthday party or family get-together. I was borderline obsessed with the movie and made the kids in our building compete as Team Tina and Team Anjali at get-togethers. That was the level of impact the movie had,” she added.

“After seeing this movie, I also went for a summer camp which was very close to the one shown in the movie. Basically, I tried to do everything that Karan showed in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and wanted to live it.”

Another one of Johar’s films that touched her was ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

“It speaks of a relationship where two friends are confused about their feelings. It was such a beautiful, mature love story that really moved me,” the star said.