Popular rapper Badshah is all set to release a new hip-hop album with eight new tracks.
Titled ‘The Power Of Dreams Of A Kid’, the album traces Badshah’s lyrical journey from the time he penned his first rap song to his present day stature as a pop star.
“‘The Power Of Dreams Of A Kid’ is very special for me. Each song in the album has some memorable element from my journey, which makes it closer to my heart. I hope people enjoy it,” Badshah said.
The album includes three collaborations with names like Lisa Mishra, Fotty Seven-Bali and Sikandar Kahlon.
It is slated to drop on August 7.