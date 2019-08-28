Andhadhun bags the highest number of nominations at IIFA 2019 with 13 nods

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s hit thriller Andhadhun leads the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards race with 13 nominations in categories, including Best Actor and Best Director.

Khurrana played a blind pianist in this murder mystery, also starring National Award-winning actress Tabu.

Close on its heels is Deepika Padukone’s period romance Padmaavat and Alia Bhatt’s spy thriller Raazi with ten nominations each.

Ranbir Kapoor’s problematic and syrupy biopic Sanju, based on controversial actor Sanjay Dutt’s life, and comedy Badhaai Ho!, about a couple’s late pregnancy, enters the race with six nominations.