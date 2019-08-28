Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s hit thriller Andhadhun leads the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards race with 13 nominations in categories, including Best Actor and Best Director.
Khurrana played a blind pianist in this murder mystery, also starring National Award-winning actress Tabu.
Close on its heels is Deepika Padukone’s period romance Padmaavat and Alia Bhatt’s spy thriller Raazi with ten nominations each.
Ranbir Kapoor’s problematic and syrupy biopic Sanju, based on controversial actor Sanjay Dutt’s life, and comedy Badhaai Ho!, about a couple’s late pregnancy, enters the race with six nominations.
The 20th edition of the travelling awards show IIFA will be held in Mumbai for the first time this September and the winners are chosen through a voting process.