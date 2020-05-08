Actor has revisited acclaimed TV show ‘Byomkesh Bakshi’ and is inspired by the genre

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor seen at Mumbai Airport on Feb 9, 2020. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actor Arjun Kapoor hopes he can play a detective on-screen one day.

The 34-year-old, who runs his own digital series ‘Arjun Recommends’ through which he suggests good content for people to binge on, is currently gorging on yesteryears’ acclaimed TV show ‘Byomkesh Bakshi’.

For the ‘Ishaqzaade’ star, the show is like a whiff of nostalgia from his childhood.

“Whenever I could catch Byomkesh Bakshi as a kid, I remember I enjoyed it thoroughly. For me, Byomkesh was what a hero should be. Slick, super-intelligent, and charismatic, he is one of the best sleuths that I have seen on screen! I have been watching Byomkesh on TV again and it is pure nostalgia for me,” he said.

The ‘Half Girlfriend’ star listed his reasons why he loves this indigenous super-detective.

He said, “The best thing about Byomkesh was that he solved intelligent crimes and that really hooked me on. The writing, the cleverness of the cases really got me interested. The show still hooks you thoroughly and that’s what great writing, great acting can do. Great content has the ability to become timeless and universal.”

He also talked about his secret wish to play a detective on screen.