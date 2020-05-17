The neat police procedural, starring Jaideep Ahlawat, is getting a lot of attention

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s new web series production ‘Paatal Lok’, a police procedural that premiered on Amazon Prime Video this weekend, has largely received glowing reviews from critics and industry insiders like award-winning directors Anurag Kashayp and Hansal Mehta.

But there’s a section of viewers who have slammed the series labelling it ‘anti-Hindu’ and ‘propaganda-filled’ and the hashtag #BoycottPataalLok’ is gaining traction on social media.

Twitter user Dr Shrawan Arjun Bishnoi tweeted: “Sanitising my phone after watching ‘Hindu-phobic’ cum ‘propaganda-stuffed’ web series like #PaatalLok and many more, on the platforms like @PrineVideoIN and @NetflixIndia.”

Another user Sunaina Vinod called for the series boycott with: “Shame on you for producing Anti-Hindu web series. You can sell your soul for a few bucks?”

“Insulting “Hindu culture” glorifying beef-eating is the new ‘cool’ for show business too. #boycottPaatalLok,” tweeted one user.

A few have also raised objections to a scene which shows a Hindu politician eating meat against the backdrop of an Indian deity.

‘Paatal Lok’, written by Sudip Sharma, whose credits include ‘NH10’ and ‘Udta Punjab’, is the tale of a jaded cop Hathi Ram Chaudhary (Ahlawat) who investigates the case of an assassination attempt on a famous TV personality and journalist Sanjay Mehra (Neeraj Kabi).

The investigation, that reveals the rot in Indian society riddled with caste divides, caste politics and discrimination of Muslim minorities, is a nine-episode series and has been embraced by viewers and critics. The series also explores the murky world of media, fake news and trolls through the prism of a foiled assassination attempt on a famous news anchor.

The series is loosely based on rape-accused ‘Tehelka’ editor Tarun Tejpal’s book ‘The Story Of My Assassins’.

While a small section has slammed the series, the majority of viewers seem to be impressed by the collective acting and intelligent writing.