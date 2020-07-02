Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma, who is riding high after the success of her supernatural production ‘Bulbbul’ on Netflix, spoke about her marriage to top cricketer Virat Kohli.
They are one of India’s most high profile couples. While Sharma is a prolific Bollywood actress, Kohli is an ace cricketer who travels around the globe for matches. But the two seem to have figured out a way to balance both their careers and their relationship.
In an interview with fashion magazine Vogue, Sharma claimed she only spent 21 days with her husband in the first six months of their marriage.
“People assume when I’m visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it’s a holiday, but it’s really not. One person is always working. In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it’s to squeeze in that one meal together. It’s precious time for us,” said Sharma in an interview.