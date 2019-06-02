Image Credit:

Veteran actor Anupam Kher posted a message on social media about bumping into Indian-Canadian comedian Russell Peters.

“It was so wonderful to bump into my friend and ‘baap’ [father] of all stand-up comedians Russell Peters and his touring team. His warmth and humour are infectious,” the 64-year-old actor posted along with a picture of them together.

Peters was in India to perform in Mumbai as part of his Deported World Tour. He has already performed in Delhi and Bengaluru.