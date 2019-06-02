Veteran actor Anupam Kher posted a message on social media about bumping into Indian-Canadian comedian Russell Peters.
“It was so wonderful to bump into my friend and ‘baap’ [father] of all stand-up comedians Russell Peters and his touring team. His warmth and humour are infectious,” the 64-year-old actor posted along with a picture of them together.
Peters was in India to perform in Mumbai as part of his Deported World Tour. He has already performed in Delhi and Bengaluru.
The Deported World Tour started in February 2018 in Perth, Australia, and has been seen by more than 300,000 fans in 40 cities across 20 countries. It will land in Dubai on June 6.