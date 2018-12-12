The Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu-led ‘AndhaDhun’, an edge-of-the-seat thriller about a blind pianist, is the top Indian movie of 2018, according to IMDb customer ratings.
The website on Wednesday unveiled the Top 10 Indian Movies of 2018, which are determined by customers who rank films and TV shows on a 10-point scale.
Followed by ‘AndhaDhun’ are Tamil films ‘Ratsasan’ and ‘96’, biographical film ‘Mahanati’ and the Khurrana-led ‘Badhaai Ho’ rounding up the top five.
In the sixth spot is Akshay Kumar’s ‘Padman’, which is about the importance of menstrual hygiene.
Telugu period drama ‘Rangasthalam’ is in the seventh spot, followed by the Hindi horror-comedy ‘Stree’, the power-packed Alia Bhatt-led ‘Raazi’ and Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal as Sanjay Dutt in ‘Sanju’ completing the top 10.
“I am thrilled to announce and celebrate the 10 incredible Indian movies that resonated most strongly with our customers in 2018 during my first-ever visit to India,” said Col Needham, IMDb Founder and CEO.
“It was fun to follow the surge of audience interest and adoration for year-end releases like ‘Andhadhun’, ‘Ratsasan’, ‘96’ and ‘Badhaai Ho’. I’m also delighted to see Tamil movies, ‘Ratsasan’ and ‘96’, and Telugu titles, ‘Mahanati’ and ‘Rangasthalam’, appearing on our Top 10 list this year, revealing that IMDb customers worldwide are embracing diverse titles across India in a variety of Indian languages.”