Daughter of actor Chunky Pandey says her career path hasn’t been as easy as people think

Mumbai: Actress Actor Ananya Panday at the screening of the upcoming Netflix film "Ghost Stories" in Mumbai on Dec 23, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Budding Bollywood star Ananya Panday has become the latest target of internet trolls after she shared her views about nepotism.

The daughter of actor Chunky Pandey was speaking on journalist Rajeev Masand’s TV show along with other new stars including Tara Sutaria, Vishal Jethwa and Siddhant Chaturvedi, among others.

“Everyone thinks it is all glamorous and that I’ve gotten everything that I ever wanted. But I am very grateful that I am my dad’s daughter and I wouldn’t want it any other way. When people hate me for nepotism, I’m not going to shy away that I am Chunky Pandey’s daughter. He is still working so hard. I am so proud of him. I am proud to be his daughter,” Panday said.

“I am so scared that people are going to say that ‘You’re taking things too lightly’. I will overcompensate then, because I don’t want to take that chance. I have always wanted to be an actor and just because my father is an actor as well, I’m not going to say no to an opportunity. It isn’t as easy as people say it is. I think everyone has their own journey. My dad has never been a part of the Dharma film. He has never been on ‘Koffee with Karan’,” Panday added.

However, her assertion did not go down well with a section of social media users.

A user wrote: “Ananya Pandey explaining her struggle in the industry was like our parents telling us how they crossed mountains and rivers to get to school.”

Another one commented: “Sending prayers and condolences to Chunky Pandey for not being on ‘Koffee with Karan’ show. Almost started crying looking at how much Ananya Pandey struggled to get into the industry.”

‘Gully Boy’ actor Chaturvedi, who doesn’t come from a movie family, agreed that everyone in the industry has their own struggle but appeared to take a dig at Panday’s views, saying “the difference is ‘jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai’ [their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled].”

To which a user wrote: “Ananya Pandey complaining about nepotism and Sidhant Chaturvedi ending her existence with a one-liner. Look at her reaction.”

A user said: “Did she just really say that she struggled because her dad wasn’t invited to ‘Koffee with Karan’?”