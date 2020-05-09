Anant Mahadevan Image Credit: IANS

Actor-filmmaker Anant Mahadevan seems amused while reacting to the hoax news of his death.

A screenshot stating that Mahadevan had died on April 17 has been circulating on social media. The fake news states: "16-time National Award-winner died on April 17 from age-related complications," with a mugshot of Mahadevan.

"I guess every artiste has to die once in the media during his lifetime. This time it was my turn, I guess. Wonder who the selectors were! But their 16 times National Award winner is something I liked. I have two already. Now, I need to get 14 more. That means I have to live for a long time because the jury there is not so generous," Anant laughed off the rumour.

"On a serious note, I think we have had enough unfortunate deaths in the recent past. So no time to die (with apologies to Bond). Please stop spreading such imaginary news" he requested.