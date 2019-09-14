Actress is expecting her first child with fiance and businessman George Panayiotou

Image Credit:

Actress Amy Jackson has revealed pictured of her baby bump in a maternity shoot.

The actress took to Instagram to share a picture and a video where she is 33 weeks pregnant.

Jackson also shared a behind-the-scenes video in which she is seen posing for the camera.

The ‘2.0’ actress is expecting her first child with fiance and businessman George Panayiotou.

She made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie ‘Madrasapattinam’ and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films.