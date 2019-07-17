The son of legendary singer Kishore Kumar will perform on July 26 at Bollywood Parks

Indian singer Amit Kumar, the son of iconic playback talent Kishore Kumar, will pay tribute to his father by performing live at the Rajmahal Theatre, Bollywood Parks, on July 26.

Kumar, who has sung over 170 Hindi songs, will take you down a nostalgic route as he belts out his father’s timeless hits including ‘Zindagi Ek Safar’ (‘Andaz’) and ‘Gaata Rahe Mera Dil’ (‘Guide’).

Tickets cost Dh75 and above and will give you access to the show and rides at the park.