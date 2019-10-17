Alia Bhatt is all set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which has been scheduled to release in India on September 11, 2020.
“This film will have Alia Bhatt play the title role of Gangubai Kathiawadi. First time Bhansali Productions collaborates with Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited,” an official statement from Bhansali’s office said.
Other details related to the film are still under wraps.
Bhatt was earlier supposed to work with Bhansali in ‘Inshallah’, starring Salman Khan, and the film was meant to be an Eid 2020 release.
However, the film got shelved due to an alleged falling out between Khan and Bhansali.
This will be the first time Bhatt will be collaborating with Bhansali, who has previously directed blockbusters ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’.