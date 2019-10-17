They were earlier supposed to collaborate on ‘Inshallah’ before it got shelved

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt poses for photographs as she attends the 'Jio MAMI' 21st Mumbai Film Festival in Mumbai, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_14_2019_000073B) Image Credit: PTI

Alia Bhatt is all set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which has been scheduled to release in India on September 11, 2020.

“This film will have Alia Bhatt play the title role of Gangubai Kathiawadi. First time Bhansali Productions collaborates with Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited,” an official statement from Bhansali’s office said.

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali during the 61st Britannia Filmfare Awards in Mumbai on January 15, 2016. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Bhatt was earlier supposed to work with Bhansali in ‘Inshallah’, starring Salman Khan, and the film was meant to be an Eid 2020 release.

However, the film got shelved due to an alleged falling out between Khan and Bhansali.