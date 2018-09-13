Akshay Kumar shared the first official poster of his upcoming film Kesari, which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

To mark the anniversary of the Saragarhi battle, Kumar took to Instagram to unveil the poster on Wednesday.

In the poster, Kumar can be seen as a turbaned Sikh warrior with his hand raised up and holding a rifle, leading an entire unit of turbaned warriors.

“On Saragarhi Day, here’s the first look of Kesari — our humble tribute to the martyrs of Saragarh,” he captioned the image.

Helmed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is scheduled to release on March 21, 2019.