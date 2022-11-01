Indian actress Rambha, who lives in Canada, met with a car accident when she was picking up her children from school. Rambha and her two children suffered minor injuries, but her younger daughter Sasha has been admitted to the local hospital for observation.
The ‘Judwaa’ star took to her Instagram to update her fans about her accident, her damaged white car and shared a picture of her daughter being treated by medics at the hospital urging her fans to pray for her loved one.
“Our car was hit by another car at an intersection way back from picking kids from school! “Me with kids and my nanny “All of us are safe with minor injuries ߘ? my little sasha is still in the hospital ߘ?bad days bad time ߘ?ߘ?please pray for us ߙ? your prayers means a lot ߙ?#pray #celebrity #accident,” she wrote on her Instagram page.
Her car’s front door is entirely damaged and you could spot the airbags that went off inside the car.
Her post was met with several actors sending virtual love and prayers to her. Actress Meena Sagar, Sneha and Sridevi Vijaykumar were the first ones to react.
“OMG Jayamama, please take care. Stay safe. Don’t worry, Sasha baby will be fine soon. Love and prayers,” said actress Meena Sagar.
Actor Vikas Kalantri wrote, “My God. Take care please. Love and prayers.”
Rambha was a prominent actress in South Indian cinema and Bollywood in the 1990s. She has acted in hits including ‘Judwaa’ with Salman Khan.
She has also acted in projects featuring A-listers including Rajinikanth, Vijay, Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi and Mammootty among others.
Her Instagram is filled with posts featuring her family life in Canada and her children.