Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in sporting biopic ‘83’, has been roped in to drum up Yas Island and its wonders in a new campaign.
In the snazzy video entitled ‘Yas Is Special’, Singh is on a mission to showcase the best of what the destination has to offer. From riding roller coasters to interacting with Batman at Warner Bros World, Singh is on a roll in the clip.
“Yas Island is such a spectacular destination and I had a great time shooting the video! I am delighted to be the destination’s brand ambassador and I hope vacationers get to enjoy Yas Island as I have. Whether you travel as a family, with your friends or a significant other, get ready for one of the most exhilarating trips, only at Yas Island,” said Singh in a statement.
The campaign is aimed at luring Indian tourists into Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island for their upcoming holidays. It’s styled in the format of a music video and is studded with Bollywood motifs. And yes, Singh is spotted singing and dancing his way across the Island. It’s also your chance to see the fashion-forward celebrity enjoy some retail therapy at the Yas Mall.
“We are proud of our partnership with Ranveer Singh as a brand ambassador as he exudes the dynamic attitude of Yas Island which we believe comes across in the ‘Yas Hai Khaas’ video. Our collaboration with Bollywood superstar, Ranveer Singh, enables us to highlight Yas Island as one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, full of vibrancy and non-stop energy,” said Liam Findlay, CEO of Experience Hub, Yas Island, in statement.
Singh is one of Bollywood’s most prolific actors and is known for his energetic and zany persona.
"With its entertaining depiction of Yas Island’s award-wining theme-parks, record-breaking attractions and legendary hospitality across hotels, dining and retail, we hope this campaign inspires viewers to visit Yas Island with family and friends very soon, because Yas truly is Khaas, just like Ranveer Singh," added Findlay.