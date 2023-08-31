On August 31, South Korean media outlet YTN reported that actor Park Jung-min of Shooting Stars fame and Jisoo have been offered leading roles in the new action thriller series about a zombie apocalypse.

According to the South Korean entertainment website allkpop.com, in response to the report, a source from Jung-min’s agency SEM Company said: “It is one of the projects that he is reviewing to star in.”

Jisoo’s agency YG Entertainment similarly responded: “She has received an offer for ‘Influenza’ and is reviewing the offer.”

‘Influenza’ takes place in the backdrop of a high-rise air defence unit in Seoul, and the drama follows the story of soldier Jae Yoon and his girlfriend Young Joo, who break up right before a zombie apocalypse.

The drama will be a collaboration between scriptwriter Han Ji-won, who was behind the Oscar-winning ‘Parasite’, director Yoon Sung-hyun of ‘Bleak Night’ and ‘Time to Hunt’, and writer Ji Ho-jin. The drama's story is based on a novel by Han Sang-woon.

According to another South Korean entertainment website, soompi.com, Park Jung Min has been offered the role of Jae Yoon, a young man who enlisted for his mandatory military service at the age of 26 after several attempts to avoid the draft. A worrywart who's uncertain about his future and his relationships, Jae Yoon decides to break up with his girlfriend to lessen his worries.

Jisoo has been offered the role of Jae Yoon's girlfriend Young Joo, who has her hands full with an unreliable, unconfident boyfriend. After his request to break up, Young Joo sets out to fight through the hordes of zombies and see her boyfriend.

Jisoo made her acting debut with Snowdrop, leading the drama alongside Korean actor Jung Hae-in. Her fans, as well as fans of ‘Reply 1988’ star Jung-min are looking forward to seeing the duo in this 9-episode drama by Coupang Play, a South Korean subscription-based video streaming service. The streaming app has not confirmed any release date and there is currently no information on whether the series will be released on any global OTT (over-the-top) platforms, including the UAE.

On August 30, the 28-year-old K-pop idol took to social media to share pictures from the encore concert of Blackpink’s world Tour, ‘Born Pink’.

“We have come to an end to our BORN PINK world tour! I was so happy to see you all again after 9 months. It's such a memorable way to end in a big stadium with even more BLINKs (Blackpink fans). Thank you for all the memories throughout the tour. I won't forget it! I hope to see you all again very soon! Love you,” she wrote in the caption.